Buckner appointed to Every Student Succeeds committee

Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 10 August 2016 14:41
Bridgeport Middle School principal A.J. Buckner has been appointed by State Board of Education member Mary Scott Hunter to Committee. Bucker was one of the original sixteen board members appointed. The committee meets monthly in Montgomery. Currently, they are creating the framework to create the legislation which will replace the No Child Left Behind Act. ESSA is the largest control backed by the Federal Government. According to Buckner, state and local governments are the best way to meet the needs of students. Essentially, ESSA will allow the committee to create their own systems with little federal government intrusion. Attendance and testing will still be monitored, but the state will determine success and the bench marks will be created by the committee for each district.
Buckner states every aspect of education is looked at in the process. Each Superintendant throughout the state will receive a plan in December. Each plan will be responded to with plans for the upcoming year to ensure success.
Under No Child Left Behind, if a school had an exceptional graduation rate or graduation exam rate one year, and the next that rate did not increase they were considered a failing school. In other areas, if a school is at a 25 percent graduation rate, but that had came up from a lower number in a previous year, they were not considered a failing school.
Buckner, Bryant teacher Ann Monroe and Section graduate Patrick Patterson are all currently serving on the committee.
