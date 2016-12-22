Buckner appointed to Every Student Succeeds committee

Written by Heather Garner

Alabama’s Every Student Succeeds Act Implementation Committee was created on March 14, 2016 by Executive Order 16 signed by Governor Robert Bentley. The committee was formed to create a plan to implement the ESSA in Alabama. That plan is due to the Governor by December 1, 2016. The committee has 32 members which includes superintendents and members of local school boards, school principals, state Department of Education officials and education policy advocates from across Alabama.

Bridgeport Middle School principal A.J. Buckner has been appointed by State Board of Education member Mary Scott Hunter to Committee. Bucker was one of the original sixteen board members appointed. The committee meets monthly in Montgomery. Currently, they are creating the framework to create the legislation which will replace the No Child Left Behind Act. ESSA is the largest control backed by the Federal Government. According to Buckner, state and local governments are the best way to meet the needs of students. Essentially, ESSA will allow the committee to create their own systems with little federal government intrusion. Attendance and testing will still be monitored, but the state will determine success and the bench marks will be created by the committee for each district.

Buckner states every aspect of education is looked at in the process. Each Superintendant throughout the state will receive a plan in December. Each plan will be responded to with plans for the upcoming year to ensure success.

Under No Child Left Behind, if a school had an exceptional graduation rate or graduation exam rate one year, and the next that rate did not increase they were considered a failing school. In other areas, if a school is at a 25 percent graduation rate, but that had came up from a lower number in a previous year, they were not considered a failing school.

Buckner, Bryant teacher Ann Monroe and Section graduate Patrick Patterson are all currently serving on the committee.