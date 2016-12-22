Scottsboro Police investigates suspicous death

Written by Heather Garner

On Friday, July 22, 2016, the Scottsboro Police Department was called to a residence in the 3300 block of E. Willow Street in reference to a welfare check. Police discovered Ruby Durham, age 88 of Scottsboro, deceased inside her residence. Her vehicle, a 4 door, light blue, 1994 Cutlass, was missing from her residence. Scottsboro Police continued to search for her vehicle throughout the weekend. On July 25 Jasper, Tennessee authorities advised that they had recovered Durham's vehicle in their area. Durham's body was sent to the State Forensics lab for autopsy. The investigation continues into the cause and circumstances of Durham's death. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-3333.



