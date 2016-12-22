JCBOE discusses salary increase

Written by Heather Garner

Jackson County Board of Education recently held a work session, regular meeting and personnel hearing.

During the work session, board members discussed the interview process for the Jackson County Board of Education Chief School Financial Officer vacancy. Members discussed going by Board Attorney John Porter’s office individually, ranking the applicants, and setting up interviews for the top five. It is expected that a special called meeting will be held to hire the new CSFO.

Board members also discussed and approved a contract with Bishop, Colvin, Johnson and Kent. The contract allows the firm, who has two CSFO’s on staff, to provide consulting services to Jackson County Board of Education in the finance area from one to three days per week at a cost of $750 per day. These services will be used until a new CSFO is hired. Superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves stated that two local retired CSFO’s were contacted regarding providing services, but were not interested.

During the work session, Reeves addressed the motion to approve two year contracts for Chris Davis, Mark Guffey and Rhonda Wheeler, all supervisor/director positions, that was struck from the agenda. Reeves stated that the item was removed because “Supervisors were tenured in their current positions according to State law.”

The supervisor raises discussed at a previous meeting, were also spoken about during the work session. The proposal would allow Jackson County Board of Education to increase the pay of six supervisors employed by the Central office, by an additional two percent. The supervisors, who each make over $75,000, were excluded from the State pay raise of four percent, but were given two percent. If the item is approved, these supervisors would receive a total pay raise of four percent. Reeves spoke regarding the proposed additional two percent raise. Reeves stated that out of the school systems in the state, 92 percent of the systems are giving their employees the four percent, even if they were considered ineligible by the state legislature. Reeves stated he planned for the item to be voted on however, one board member was absent and he would like all board members to be present for the vote.

Board member Chad Gorham responded by stating, “Obviously, there are more than 40 systems, but I’m worried about Jackson County, not Athens City or Enterprise. It is additional money. If we’re going to give additional money, why are we not looking at those who make the lowest in the system, those who are barely above poverty level? If we can give more money to one group, why can’t we give more to somebody else? I like our supervisors, I voted yes for them to come in and I would vote yes again, but that’s an issue.”

Board President John Lyda responded, “We’re not talking about raising people above poverty level, we’re talking about being fair.”

Kevin Dukes, Jackson County Board of Education Superintendent-elect, who will take office in January stated, “I am focused on how we can use these same funding sources to reach sustainable long term goals. Our interim superintendent and a majority of the current board have supported an expenditure of over $10,000 that does not even put one cent in the direction of student achievement. After the State of Alabama adds two percent more, Jackson County Schools will have all six of our supervisors/directors making over $90,000 per year. When a teacher with ten plus years of experience making $45,000 a year gets a four percent raise, it results in a raise of $1,800. Likewise when a supervisor/director making $86,603 gets a two percent raise, it results in a raise of $1,732.06. Please keep in mind that this time last year, three of the six supervisors were principals. With less than a year’s experience in the central office, I have a hard time supporting a salary that will surpass what previous supervisors/directors were making after years of experience. In the past, Jackson County has not had the problem of losing supervisors and directors due to a lack of pay. I fully understand that they play a vital role in our county with much needed duties and responsibilities, Even with all of these duties and responsibilities that come with the position, when a supervisor or director position becomes available, multiple principals apply for the position. For example, when the Federal Programs position became available, eight principals applied for the position. When Mark Guffey was hired, only two principals applied at Pisgah to replace him. When Rhonda Wheeler was hired as Director of Student services, only one principal applied to replace her. Four principals applied for the Special Education Supervisor position, when Chris Davis was hired, no principals applied at North Sand Mountain to replace him. I say all of this to make the point that supervisor/director positions have a history of being highly sought positions, even before the state passed a two-percent raise for positions over $75,000. The three supervisors who previously served as principals last year have already received an increase in pay when they transitioned to their new role.”

According to records received newly hired supervisors pay increased by a minimum of $654.74. One salary increased by $10,159.20.