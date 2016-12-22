County school board tables supervisor raises

Written by Heather Garner

Jackson County Board of Education heard requests from several groups requesting additional raises during their work session.

Assistant Principals, represented by Marty Cobb, requested a supplement increase from $2,500 to $7,500; Career tech teachers, represented by Ernest Pruett Center of Technology director Kerry Wright requested all instructors to be transferred from nine month employees to 10 month employees; Directors and Supervisors, represented by Mark Guffey, who was recently appointed as Assistant Superintendent, requested a raise of $3,000 per year. According to Guffey, currently directors are the only people not getting a raise. He stated that while moving to the central office is considered a promotion, the level of stress is higher. Board Member Kenneth Storey stated that approximately six employees in the central office are new employees and people like Dr. Angela Guess have worked for years with no raise. Guffey responded by stating “If we want a great system, we need great leaders. We need to be able to keep people. Where else do you go up in rank and take a pay decrease?”





Board member Chad Gorham responded by stating, “Revenue is going to drop, I feel what we have, we need to hang onto. Directors pay needing to be more than principal pay is way out of line. Supervisors and directors are not directly supervising teachers and other staff members.”

At a subsequent board meeting “A motion to approve the 2016-2017 Salary Schedule” was on the agenda. The item included the director and supervisor raise. Board member Charles West made a motion to approve the item. Board member Cecil Gant seconded the motion. Prior to voting, Gorham requested to comment. “I think that we should set that one aside for the next board meeting to give us time to fully look over the salary schedule.” Reeves responded that budgeting season would be starting soon. Gorham responded, “Reason being we are set to approve above what the Alabama Legislature has set forth in increases. I think that’s something we need to look at.” Reeves stated, “We talked about it last week, but it’s been in the drop box about a week.” Reeves stated that during an email between other superintendents the question, “ What are you doing for those making above $75,000 that are getting a 2 percent raise, are school systems gong to four percent or are they staying with two?” was asked. According to Reeves 20 out of 22 school systems stated they are going to four percent. He further stated, “We’re talking about six supervisors, three are only paid local. In an email I was told from the state finance director who stated he calculated four percent in the foundation program. It is my recommendation for the six supervisors that we go to four percent. Any questions?”

Gorham responded, “I received an email from him today that basically states the four percent across the board gets state funded units.”

Reeves stated, “Since September with some of the positions we did not fill, we’ve had a total savings of $555,921. When looking at sustainability if we can sustain this cost, we can maintain this cost. It is up to you whether or not this two percent is approved.”

Gorham further requested to table the item. The item was tabled until June 9

Following the meeting Superintendent elect Kevin Dukes was asked how he felt about the pay increases. Dukes responded, “I disagree with supervisors going from a two percent state raise to an additional two percent Jackson County Board of Education raise. I understand that this only affects approximately six employees. The idea was mentioned to me by Dr. Bart Reeves and Mark Guffey some time ago. At that time, I told them that I was not in favor of it. I then personally went to each supervisor and told them that I was not in favor of them getting an additional raise and why I felt that way. I feel that the people on the front lines, teachers, custodians, lunchroom workers, substitutes, aids, secretaries bus drivers and maintenance workers, deserve more if anyone does, instead of the people at the top already making the most. The rationale behind this additional raise is so that a first year principal will not make the same amount as a supervisor. Five of the six supervisors will have less than a year’s experience when this raise would have taken affect. The timing of this does not set well with me. Is this a decision that needs to be made at this time, when we are looking for a new chief school financial officer and a transition of a new superintendent on the horizon?”

A motion to approve a $500 increase in the assistant principal supplement and travel allocation increase to $1000 was also tabled. A motion to transfer all nine month employees at EPCOT to ten month employees, with the exception of one was approved. A motion to approve two year contracts for Chris Davis, Mark Guffey and Rhonda Wheeler, all supervisor/director positions, was struck from the agenda.



