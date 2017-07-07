Friday, July 07, 2017
JCEDA seeks new CEO Wednesday, 05 July 2017 20:30

Former Jackson County Economic Development Authority (JCEDA) CEO Dus Rogers announced his plans for retirement in June, 2016.

Commission talks of Business Privilege tax agreement with City Wednesday, 05 July 2017 13:24

During a recent Jackson County Commission work session, Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges spoke regarding the Business Privilege Tax Agreement with the City of Scottsboro.

Scottsboro BOE discusses personnel Monday, 03 July 2017 16:23

The Scottsboro Board of Education held a regular meeting, work session and a called meeting last week.

JCBOE to get resource officer

The Jackson County Board of Education voted Thursday night to approve the implementation of a Resource Officer Program.

According to Superintendent Kevin Dukes, the officer and a police car will be provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, all fuel will be provided by the Jackson County Board of Education. Dukes further explained that the officer will rotate between Jackson County Schools on an irregular schedule and only the deputy and Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips will know where the officer will be at any given time. Dukes stated that after months of working with Phillips and the Jackson County Commission, an agreement was made that the Jackson County Commission will be reimbursed for the cost of the deputy at a rate of approximately $30,000 per year. Dukes stated, “I am very thankful for the Jackson County Sheriffs Office for helping to make this dream a reality. School safety is our number one priority and this is a step forward.”
Jackson County Schools have not had school resource officers in ten years.

