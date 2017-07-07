JCBOE to get resource officer

Hits: 17

The Jackson County Board of Education voted Thursday night to approve the implementation of a Resource Officer Program.

According to Superintendent Kevin Dukes, the officer and a police car will be provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, all fuel will be provided by the Jackson County Board of Education. Dukes further explained that the officer will rotate between Jackson County Schools on an irregular schedule and only the deputy and Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips will know where the officer will be at any given time. Dukes stated that after months of working with Phillips and the Jackson County Commission, an agreement was made that the Jackson County Commission will be reimbursed for the cost of the deputy at a rate of approximately $30,000 per year. Dukes stated, “I am very thankful for the Jackson County Sheriffs Office for helping to make this dream a reality. School safety is our number one priority and this is a step forward.”

Jackson County Schools have not had school resource officers in ten years.