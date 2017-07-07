Tourism grant given to Collins Drama

Hits: 21

During the recent Scottsboro City Council meeting several items were approved.

Council members approved a tourism grant application from the Collins Drama Club in the amount of $2,500. An addendum to the grant was also provided. Council president Tony Wallingsford explained that the addendum includes a Patron Level sponsorship of $1,000; 500 posters, 75 shirts, 30 second commercial spots to advertise the event and recognize the City Tourism Grant with local radio stations and comp tickets that will also include credit to the Scottsboro Tourism Fund for radio give-a-way.

The Scottsboro City Tourism Grant will also have exclusive recognition at each performance, listing in the program as a patron sponsor, sponsor on signage display at performance, access to VIP room, complimentary programs and complimentary tickets.

Council members approved the surplus of lighting from Veteran’s field. Recently Mayor Robin Shelton spoke to the council regarding the surplus of lighting that was removed from Veteran’s Field. Shelton explained that it was believed the lighting could be used. However, after researching they found that parts are not available for the lighting.

The Alternative Sentence Coordinator Job Description was also approved by council members. Wallingsford explained that he met with Shelton, Municipal Judge Ralph Girder and the personnel manager regarding the job recently. He stated that he believes the position will be an asset to the city. Wallingsford explained that due to the situation the municipal court is in, this program could become a model by which other municipalities can use to establish a program.

The City Council also approved the LED Light Conversion for the Police Department at a cost of $15,800. It is estimated that the funds used for this project will be paid back within 8 months through energy savings. The project was completed at the Scottsboro Police Department last week. According to Chief of Police Ralph Dawe, the lighting is much better at the facility since the installation.