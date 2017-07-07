Scottsboro Summer Food Program

Hits: 19

Scottsboro City Schools Child Nutrition Program will be offering a Summer Feeding program this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program was created to ensure that children receive nutritious meals during summer vacation when they do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.

Meals will be served at Collins Intermediate School through June 30, 2017. Breakfast will be served from 8 - 9 a.m. and Lunch will be served from 12 -1 p.m. All children 18 years and younger can eat for free. Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.00 and lunch for $4.00. Entrance to the Summer Feeding program can be accessed from the school’s back parking lot off of Cecil Street. Children do not have to be enrolled in Scottsboro City Schools to participate.