Friday, July 07, 2017
JCEDA seeks new CEO Wednesday, 05 July 2017 20:30

Former Jackson County Economic Development Authority (JCEDA) CEO Dus Rogers announced his plans for retirement in June, 2016.

Commission talks of Business Privilege tax agreement with City Wednesday, 05 July 2017 13:24

During a recent Jackson County Commission work session, Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges spoke regarding the Business Privilege Tax Agreement with the City of Scottsboro.

Scottsboro BOE discusses personnel Monday, 03 July 2017 16:23

The Scottsboro Board of Education held a regular meeting, work session and a called meeting last week.

Scottsboro Summer Food Program

Scottsboro City Schools Child Nutrition Program will be offering a Summer Feeding program this summer. 

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.  The program was created to ensure that children receive nutritious meals during summer vacation when they do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.
Meals will be served at Collins Intermediate School through June 30, 2017.  Breakfast will be served from 8 - 9 a.m. and Lunch will be served from 12 -1 p.m.  All children 18 years and younger can eat for free.  Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.00 and lunch for $4.00.  Entrance to the Summer Feeding program can be accessed from the school’s back parking lot off of Cecil Street.  Children do not have to be enrolled in Scottsboro City Schools to participate.

