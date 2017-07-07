Jackson County Bench and Bar hold Seersucker Day

Hits: 19

The Jackson County Bench and Bar recently celebrated Seersucker day.

Members of the Bar heard guest speaker, Attorney Bobby Lee Cook.

Cook began his career in 1949 as a “country lawyer.” Cook recalled many local prior judges and lawyers that he has practiced with. He stated that when he began practicing law, things were much different than they are today. Cook told stories of being appointed to murder cases on day one and was expected to go to trial the very next day, with no discovery or right of confrontation. Cook stated, “The biggest change seems to be that trial by jury is vanishing. You can’t become a trial lawyer unless you start trying cases.”

Cook, who was born in 1927, continues to practice law from his office in Summerville, Georgia. Cook is one of the most sought out trial lawyers in the U.S. and has represented Bobby Hoppe, the Rockefellers and Carnegies and many others in more than 40 states.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Blackburn also joined the Bar for the day.