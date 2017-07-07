Friday, July 07, 2017
JCEDA seeks new CEO Wednesday, 05 July 2017 20:30

Former Jackson County Economic Development Authority (JCEDA) CEO Dus Rogers announced his plans for retirement in June, 2016.

 Read the Full Story
Commission talks of Business Privilege tax agreement with City Wednesday, 05 July 2017 13:24

During a recent Jackson County Commission work session, Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges spoke regarding the Business Privilege Tax Agreement with the City of Scottsboro.

 Read the Full Story
Scottsboro BOE discusses personnel Monday, 03 July 2017 16:23

The Scottsboro Board of Education held a regular meeting, work session and a called meeting last week.

 Read the Full Story

Jackson County Bench and Bar hold Seersucker Day

Hits: 19

The Jackson County Bench and Bar recently celebrated Seersucker day.

Members of the Bar heard guest speaker, Attorney Bobby Lee Cook.
Cook began his career in 1949 as a “country lawyer.” Cook recalled many local prior judges and lawyers that he has practiced with.  He stated that when he began practicing law, things were much different than they are today. Cook told stories of being appointed to murder cases on day one and was expected to go to trial the very next day, with no discovery or right of confrontation. Cook stated, “The biggest change seems to be that trial by jury is vanishing. You can’t become a trial lawyer unless you start trying cases.”
Cook, who was born in 1927, continues to practice law from his office in Summerville, Georgia. Cook is one of the most sought out trial lawyers in the U.S. and has represented  Bobby Hoppe, the Rockefellers and Carnegies and many others in more than 40 states.    
U.S. District Judge Sharon Blackburn also joined the Bar for the day.

