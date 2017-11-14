Parole notices released for three inmates

Hits: 226

Randy Joe Sartin, who is currently located in the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed facility, was sentenced to a total of 208 years.

Sartin was found guilty of two counts of first degree rape, two counts of first degree sodomy and second degree escape between 1991 and 1992. According to court records, Sartin raped his first victim in July 1990, in Langston, at knife point. During the same timeframe, Sartin raped another woman in Jackson County at gun point. While being held in Jackson County Jail, Sartin faked an illness and was transported to a local physician. During that time he escaped, but was soon recaptured. Sartin was sentenced to 99 years concurrent on each sodomy case, and 99 years consecutive on each rape case, in addition to 10 years on the escape charge. Sartin has served only 27 years and six months of his 208 year sentence. Sartin is scheduled for a parole hearing on January 9, 2018.

Billy Ray Jones, who is currently located in the Limestone Correctional Facility was sentenced to a term of life in prison for the December 14, 1981 murder of Francis Neely in Paint Rock. Neely, a single female Kindergarten teacher was brutally murdered by Jones. Court records indicate that Jones may have had some sort of obsession with Neely, which led to the murder after he snuck into her window and awaited her arrival home. When Neely’s brutally murdered body was discovered, her keys were still locate in her door. In 1982, when Jones was convicted, there was no capital murder charge for incidents that occurred during daytime hours. It is believed that he would have been charged with and sentenced to death, had the capital murder charge been in effect at the time of the offense. Jones has served only 35 years and seven months of his life sentence. Jones is scheduled for a parole hearing on January 10, 2018.

Paul Brown, who is currently located in the Limestone Correctional Facility, was sentenced to 50 years for the March, 1990 murder of Tommy Roden. Court records indicate that Roden was shot at close range and stabbed by Brown, before his body was wrapped in a sheet and placed in the bed of a pickup truck. Court records further elaborating that Brown, along with several other individuals, with the exception of the victim, had began drinking at approximately 11 a.m. on the day of the incident. Roden was shot in the mouth and his neck was cut. Brown has served 24 years and ten months of his 50 year sentence. Brown is scheduled for a parole hearing on January 10, 2018.

Victims, victims’ friends and family members and members of the public are asked to express their opinions regarding the release of these violent offenders by writing to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, P.O. Box 302405, Montgomery, Alabama 36130. Please reference the following AIS numbers: Sartin, AIS 148890: Jones, AIS 131471: Brown AIS 171671.