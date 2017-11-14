County approves resurfacing

Hits: 498

During the Jackson County Commission’s recent meeting several items were voted on and approved.



Commissioners approved an amended employment contract with Tiffany Milligan at the SeniorRX program.

An agreement to approve and sign a resolution with ALDOT regarding County Road 63 was approved. The agreement was discussed last week. County Engineer Jonathan Campbell explained that the agreement discusses requirements for the resurfacing of the roadway. The project covers 63 from the Marshall County line through Woodville.

A motion to participate in the electronic processing program with the Secretary of State was also approved. The program was discussed previously by Jackson County Probate Judge Victor Manning. Manning explained that Senator Steve Livingston was one of the sponsors of a bill that allows people to file for an LLC online. The Secretary of State collects the fees and the LLC is filed electronically. Manning explained that it will not cost the Probate Court anything.

According to County Commission Chairman Mike Ashburn, 11 citizens sent in letters of interest to serve on the Jackson County Healthcare Authority Board. Commissioner Melinda Gilbert made a motion to appoint Stacy Ledwell to the board. The motion was approved. Commissioner Jason Venable made a motion to appoint Dan Newell to the board, that motion was approved. Commissioner Mike Sisk made a motion to appoint Terry Stone to the board. However, the motion did not receive a second and was not approved. Commissioner Tim Guffey made a motion to appoint Ronald Calhoun to the board. That motion was approved.

Courthouse maintenance supervisor Wayne Waldrop, head of courthouse maintenance addressed commissioners about the large air handler. According to Waldrop, the air handler is a 1967 model and to replace it will cost approximately $61,000. Waldrop also explained to place new controls and thermostats it would cost approximately $10,000 to $12,000.