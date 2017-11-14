Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Veterans Day program set for Saturday Wednesday, 08 November 2017 20:38

The Annual Veterans Day Program, hosted by the VFW Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30, will be held on Saturday, November 11.

Flat Rock Community fights against biosolids Friday, 27 October 2017 17:30

At the recent Jackson County Commission work session, several Jackson County residents, gathered to voice their concerns on the subject of Biosolids.

Council approves budget Friday, 20 October 2017 14:02

The Scottsboro City Council approved 90 percent of their 2017-2018 budget at their recent City Council meeting.

County approves resurfacing

During the Jackson County Commission’s recent meeting several items were voted on and approved.


Commissioners approved an amended employment contract with Tiffany Milligan at the SeniorRX program.
An agreement to approve and sign a resolution with ALDOT regarding County Road 63 was approved. The agreement was discussed last week. County Engineer Jonathan  Campbell explained that the agreement discusses requirements for the resurfacing of the roadway. The project covers 63 from the Marshall County line through Woodville.
A motion to participate in the electronic processing program with the Secretary of State was also approved. The program was discussed previously by Jackson County Probate Judge Victor Manning. Manning explained that Senator Steve Livingston was one of the sponsors of a bill that allows people to file for an LLC online. The Secretary of State collects the fees and the LLC is filed electronically. Manning explained that it will not cost the Probate Court anything.
According to County Commission Chairman Mike Ashburn, 11 citizens sent in letters of interest to serve on the Jackson County Healthcare Authority Board. Commissioner Melinda Gilbert made a motion to appoint Stacy Ledwell to the board. The motion was approved. Commissioner Jason Venable made a motion to appoint Dan Newell to the board, that motion was approved. Commissioner Mike Sisk made a motion to appoint Terry Stone to the board. However, the motion did not receive a second and was not approved. Commissioner Tim Guffey made a motion to appoint Ronald Calhoun to the board. That motion was approved.
Courthouse maintenance supervisor Wayne Waldrop, head of courthouse maintenance addressed commissioners about the large air handler. According to Waldrop, the air handler is a 1967 model and to replace it will cost approximately $61,000. Waldrop also explained to place new controls and thermostats it would cost approximately $10,000 to $12,000. 

