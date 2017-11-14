Scottsboro High School to host 1st Annual Band Competition

Hits: 2094

Scottsboro High School Marching Band and their Band Boosters will host its 1st Annual "Where the Mountains Meet the Lakes Marching Festival" on Saturday October 21, 2017.

Eleven bands will be participating in the competition.The Rocket City Rocketeers will perform the National Anthem and Scottsboro High School Marching Band will perform an Exhibition. The Pride of Scottsboro is in need of new uniforms, the last one’s were purchased in 2006. The cost for new uniforms will be over $52,000. The competition is being hosted to help raise funds for the new uniforms. The City of Scottsboro, along with other community businesses have sponsored the event. The city awarded Scottsboro High School Band $2,000 from their Tourism Grant. The Band Boosters would like to invite everyone to the competition to support The Wildcat Band and all those taking part in this years event. Come watch some outstanding bands and hear some great music.

12:00 PM National Anthem - Rocket City Rocketeers

12:20 PM North Sand Mountain High School

12:40 PM Lauderdale County High School

1:00 PM Colbert County High School

1:20 PM Berry High School

BREAK

1:50 PM North Jackson High School

2:10 PM Boaz High School

2:30 PM Fyffe High School

2:50 PM Brindlee Mountain High School

3:00 PM Hanceville High School

BREAK

4:00 PM Fairview High School

4:20 PM Ardmore High School

BREAK

5:00 PM Scottsboro High School

5:30 PM Awards