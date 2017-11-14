Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Text Size
image image image
Veterans Day program set for Saturday Wednesday, 08 November 2017 20:38

The Annual Veterans Day Program, hosted by the VFW Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30, will be held on Saturday, November 11.

 Read the Full Story
Flat Rock Community fights against biosolids Friday, 27 October 2017 17:30

At the recent Jackson County Commission work session, several Jackson County residents, gathered to voice their concerns on the subject of Biosolids.

 Read the Full Story
Council approves budget Friday, 20 October 2017 14:02

The Scottsboro City Council approved 90 percent of their 2017-2018 budget at their recent City Council meeting.

 Read the Full Story

Daily Chess

Please click the image or the link below to play our game of Daily Chess.

Daily Crossword

Please click the image or the link below to play our Daily Crossword puzzle.

Daily Sudoku

Please click the image or the link below to play our game of Daily Sudoku.

Close

Scottsboro High School to host 1st Annual Band Competition

Hits: 2094

 Scottsboro High School Marching Band and their Band Boosters will host its 1st Annual "Where the Mountains Meet the Lakes Marching Festival" on Saturday October 21, 2017.

 Eleven bands will be participating in the competition.The Rocket City Rocketeers will perform the National Anthem and Scottsboro High School Marching Band will perform an Exhibition. The Pride of Scottsboro is in need of new uniforms, the last one’s were purchased in 2006. The cost for new uniforms will be over $52,000. The competition is being hosted to help raise funds for the new uniforms. The City of Scottsboro, along with other community businesses have sponsored the event. The city awarded Scottsboro High School Band $2,000 from their Tourism Grant. The Band Boosters would like to invite everyone to the competition to support The Wildcat Band and all those taking part in this years event. Come watch some outstanding bands and hear some great music.

12:00 PM   National Anthem   -   Rocket City Rocketeers

12:20 PM North Sand Mountain High School

12:40 PM Lauderdale County High School

1:00 PM   Colbert County High School

1:20 PM   Berry High School

BREAK

1:50 PM   North Jackson High School

2:10 PM   Boaz High School

2:30 PM   Fyffe High School

2:50 PM   Brindlee Mountain High School

3:00 PM    Hanceville High School

BREAK

4:00 PM   Fairview High School

4:20 PM   Ardmore High School

BREAK

5:00 PM   Scottsboro High School

5:30 PM Awards

Upcoming Events

03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library
03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library
03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library
03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library
03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library

Like The Clarion on FB!

© The Clarion - 2017

Designed and maintained by Aldrich Publishing, LLC.
All rights reserved. All articles, photographs and other content are property of The Clarion Newspaper. Do not reproduce or copy without permission. 

Close