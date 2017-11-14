Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Veterans Day program set for Saturday Wednesday, 08 November 2017 20:38

The Annual Veterans Day Program, hosted by the VFW Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30, will be held on Saturday, November 11.

Flat Rock Community fights against biosolids Friday, 27 October 2017 17:30

At the recent Jackson County Commission work session, several Jackson County residents, gathered to voice their concerns on the subject of Biosolids.

Council approves budget Friday, 20 October 2017 14:02

The Scottsboro City Council approved 90 percent of their 2017-2018 budget at their recent City Council meeting.

Christmas Charities make up day set for October 19

Application make-up day for Christmas Charities of Jackson County will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017.


Applications will be accepted at Bridgeport Lions Club Building from 2 until 6 p.m., at Langston Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; at Pisgah Service Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; at Scottsboro Housing Authority Community Building (1203 Reed Street) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; at Section Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 12 noon; at Michael Scott Learning Center in Stevenson from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and at Woodville Town Hall from 9 until 11 a.m.
The cut off date will be October 19, 2017. There will be no late sign ups at the Christmas Charities’ Office.

Upcoming Events

03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library
