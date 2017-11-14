Christmas Charities make up day set for October 19

Hits: 590

Application make-up day for Christmas Charities of Jackson County will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017.



Applications will be accepted at Bridgeport Lions Club Building from 2 until 6 p.m., at Langston Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; at Pisgah Service Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; at Scottsboro Housing Authority Community Building (1203 Reed Street) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; at Section Town Hall from 9 a.m. until 12 noon; at Michael Scott Learning Center in Stevenson from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and at Woodville Town Hall from 9 until 11 a.m.

The cut off date will be October 19, 2017. There will be no late sign ups at the Christmas Charities’ Office.