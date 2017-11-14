Convicted Jackson County murderer up for parole

Hits: 1050

Ray Dean Pleasant, a former Bridgeport resident, is scheduled for a parole hearing with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole on November 1.



Pleasant pled guilty to the charge of Murder on November 6, 2003. He was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections for the murder of his wife, Kimberly J. Pleasant. The murder occurred in Bridgeport, July 23, 2002.

Court records show that Kimberly filed a Protection from Abuse March 27, 2002. As a result, a Protection of Abuse Order was granted. However, on July 23, 2002, Pleasant broke into Kimberly’s residence through a locked door and beat her in the face and head until she was lifeless.

In a letter filed by Pleasant on June 2, 2016, Pleasant stated, “ I am asking for a sentence reduction. I am asking you to reconsider up on my record of the time I have been in prison for the last 14 years. There is no record of any violence as I will continue to do so. I have taken punishment so maybe this will get me out early.

If released, Pleasant will have only served 15 years of his 25 year sentence. If parole is denied, Pleasant’s sentence will end on July 20, 2027, he will be released to the general population.



