Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Veterans Day program set for Saturday Wednesday, 08 November 2017 20:38

The Annual Veterans Day Program, hosted by the VFW Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30, will be held on Saturday, November 11.

Flat Rock Community fights against biosolids Friday, 27 October 2017 17:30

At the recent Jackson County Commission work session, several Jackson County residents, gathered to voice their concerns on the subject of Biosolids.

Council approves budget Friday, 20 October 2017 14:02

The Scottsboro City Council approved 90 percent of their 2017-2018 budget at their recent City Council meeting.

Convicted Jackson County murderer up for parole

Ray Dean Pleasant, a former Bridgeport resident, is scheduled for a parole hearing with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole on November 1.

    
Pleasant pled guilty to the charge of Murder on November 6, 2003. He was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections for the murder of his wife, Kimberly J. Pleasant. The murder occurred in Bridgeport, July 23, 2002.     
Court records show that Kimberly filed a Protection from Abuse March 27, 2002.  As a result, a Protection of Abuse Order was granted.           However, on July 23, 2002, Pleasant broke into Kimberly’s residence through a locked door and beat her in the face and head until she was lifeless.  
In a letter filed by Pleasant on June 2, 2016, Pleasant stated, “ I am asking for a sentence reduction. I am asking you to reconsider up on my record of the time I have been in prison for the last 14 years. There is no record of any violence as I will continue to do so. I have taken punishment so maybe this will get me out early.
If released, Pleasant will have only served 15 years of his 25 year sentence. If parole is denied, Pleasant’s sentence will end on July 20, 2027, he will be released to the general population.

