Tuesday, September 12, 2017
JCBOE recieves Google grant Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The Jackson County School District announced that it has been awarded a grant for $200,000 through the Google Inc. Charitable Giving Fund of the Tides Foundation.

JCBOE votes on personnel issues Wednesday, 23 August 2017

The Jackson County Board of Education held a specially called meeting last week.

Hodges announces resignation plan Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Jackson County Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges announced last week his intent to resign his position as of September 30.

Gerald Barnes seeks JCBOE position

Lifelong Jackson County resident, Gerald Barnes has announced his intention to seek election to the Jackson County Board of Education, District 1.


Barns is a 1994 graduate of North Jackson High School. He lives in Stevenson with his wife and two children.
Barnes says he has spent numerous hours over the last 24 years interacting with students in the classroom as a substitue teacher as well as a substitute bus driver.
The Primary Election will be Tuesday, June 5, 2018; the Run-off Election, if needed, will be Tuesday, July 17, and the General Election will be Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

