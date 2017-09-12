Gerald Barnes seeks JCBOE position

Hits: 9

Lifelong Jackson County resident, Gerald Barnes has announced his intention to seek election to the Jackson County Board of Education, District 1.



Barns is a 1994 graduate of North Jackson High School. He lives in Stevenson with his wife and two children.

Barnes says he has spent numerous hours over the last 24 years interacting with students in the classroom as a substitue teacher as well as a substitute bus driver.

The Primary Election will be Tuesday, June 5, 2018; the Run-off Election, if needed, will be Tuesday, July 17, and the General Election will be Tuesday, November 6, 2018.