Bart Buchanan seeks election to Circuit Clerk's office

Hits: 24

Bart Buchanan has officially announced his candidacy for Circuit Clerk of Jackson County.

Buchanan states that he will be running on the Republican ticket.

Buchanan has been employed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years and says he has worked closely with the clerk’s office almost on a day to day basis in those years. His assignments with the Sheriff’s Office in those years have been the jail, supervisor in patrol, and as a captain in the detective division. He was assigned as supervisor over courthouse security.

He was appointed and nominated to serve on a number of boards including the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Child Death Review Board, executive board of the ARC, and was a founding member of the Jackson County Sexual Assault Response Team. He is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associates and International Homicide Investigators Association. His education and course of study consists of Jacksonville State University, University of Virginia, University of Alabama. He is a graduate of the Northeast Alabama Police Academy 111th session, and FBI National Academy 234th session.

The Primary Election will be Tuesday, June 5, 2018; the Run-off Election, if needed, will be Tuesday, July 17, and the General Election will be Tuesday, November 6, 2018.