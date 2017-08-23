NACC offers Criminal Justice program

Hits: 23

Preparing for a rewarding career in Criminal Justice awaits you at Northeast Alabama Community College.

Every year, over 23 million in the United States fall victim to crime. With the tools you learn at NACC, you can make a difference. At Northeast, you will gain the knowledge and skills necessary to battle crime, improve public safety, and make a positive impact on the lives of others. Whether you wish to enter the workforce after graduation with an AAS degree, or transfer to a four-year baccalaureate program, NACC’s Criminal Justice program is a great place to start.

The Criminal Justice classes are being taught by Steven Whited.Whited has a strong criminal justice background having served as a state park ranger, municipal police officer, university police officer, and school resource officer. He has served in the capacity of a police supervisor since starting in December of 1999. He is a 2001 graduate of the 120th session of the Northeast Alabama Police Academy. Whited has also served as a training officer on numerous topics related to policing and safety. As a trainer, Whited served as a member of the National Association of School Resource Officers Training Corps and as the conference education coordinator for The Alabama Association of SRO’s annual state school safety conference. He has also conducted independent training classes in numerous states. Whited also worked in the public school system as a career tech education instructor in the career pathway of public service. Whited served as the lead instructor over the Public Safety Pathway in the Fort Payne City School System for the last three years, building the program to be a recognizable and successful program within the state. He was an adjunct criminal justice instructor at NACC, and taught dual enrollment classes at the Fort Payne campus and DeKalb County Tech School.

Whited is a graduate of Fort Payne High School.

Whited is also an alumnus of Northeast Alabama Community College. Whited received his associate degree from NACC, his Bachelors in Justice Studies at Athens State and obtained a Masters in Justice Administration from Faulkner University. He received his state police certification in 2001 upon graduation at the police academy at Jacksonville State University. Whited is also a certified CTE teacher through the Alabama Department of Education.

He is married to Shalanne Whited and together they have three children. Brooke Ingram, Preston and Lane Whited. Whited and his family currently reside in Fort Payne. Whited is very active in the community and is a member of the Fort Payne Optimist Club. He is also active in volunteer work in the community. Whited is also a Fort Payne Youth Wrestling coach as well as an AHSAA member coach with the Fort Payne High School Wrestling Team.

He has been involved in many other areas of law enforcement, public service and education. He has experience as a sponsor for career and technical student organizations such as SkillsUSA. Whited will be active in the development of local Boy Scouts of America Police Explorer Post off campus which will serve as great corridors into career readiness for all students as well as recruitment for higher education.

“Staying involved in your community helps build pride in who you are, where you come from and awareness that it takes people working together to ensure the betterment of the community,” said Whited.“I encourage students to get involved in volunteerism, projects, civic groups and school associated clubs. It’s a way to stay connected, foster pride and develop into good stewards of the community. Being involved develops retention and that is what I would like to see. Students pursuing their educational goals, then reaching further and obtaining jobs, starting a career, and becoming professionals is the focus of the NACC CRJ program. Starting now with education and involvement will build a better sense of culture and the concept of service.”

He added, “I am excited to be joining the CRJ Program and becoming a member of NACC. NACC has a strong program to offer students. It has always been a reputable and excellent program and I look to further build upon its strong foundation. Business and Industry leaders are in search of a workforce that is career ready. With many of the careers in criminal justice, age requirements are in place to ensure maturity and time for young adults to gain some experience in the workforce. Seeking out a college education, in between high school and becoming of age, for specific jobs is great. Training and education are two constant factors in public safety. I hope to assist students, not just in obtaining a degree, but to help them develop skills for employment. I am looking forward to working with our public safety leaders, looking to them as advisers to develop pre-employment certifications for students so they are deserving candidates for jobs.

“America’s public safety profession is a very important and integral part of our society that is often taken for granted. It is a complex job but it is very important in the preservation of our freedoms and liberty. It is commonly associated with the characteristics of crime fighting but the jobs are truly much more than that. Officers are not just instruments of enforcement, they are informal counselors, rescuers, our friends, and they are caring fellow citizens of this great nation. It truly is an honor to wear a uniform adorned with a badge, which is symbolic of the authority granted to you by the public’s trust. Employment opportunities are available, great candidates for the workforce are needed and it is my goal to see that NACC CRJ students are becoming part of this much needed workforce. The completion of a degree plan in CRJ is not just about policing, it is diverse. A Criminal Justice degree can be utilized in many capacities. Studies in criminal justice opens a pathway leading into different job areas such as private sector security, corrections, loss prevention, safety and crisis planning, and much more.

“I am looking forward to serving our future students, current NACC students and our working professionals by offering educational opportunities through college courses for students and continuing training for professionals. Together we can make a difference,” he concluded.

NACC is authorized to award the short-term certificate, certificate, and Associate in Applied Science, as well as the Associate in Science for those who wish to transfer to a four-year college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Graduates of the NACC Criminal Justice program find employment with local, state, federal, non-profit, or private sector employers. There is a world of opportunity for those with the knowledge, skills, and credentials necessary to make a difference.

There is an expected six percent increase in the number of police officers in Alabama through 2024. The median hourly wage for police officers and jailers in Alabama in 2015 was $19.61. (Source: Alabama Department of Industrial Relations, America’s CareerInfoNet 2015. Earnings vary based on experience, education and location.)

New students are accepted into this program each term. The degree is approved for Federal financial ad including Pell Grants, and student loans.

Early registration for the fall semester is going on now. Regular registration is August 23. Classes begin August 24 and registration ends on August 25.

For more information, contact Whited at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2304 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

