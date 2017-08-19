Saturday, August 19, 2017
NASA television to provide live coverage of solar eclipse Thursday, 17 August 2017 14:59

NASA announced that NASA Television will carry Monday’s solar eclipse live from coast to coast from unique vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station.

Council talks of statue, Goose Pond expansion and more Thursday, 17 August 2017 14:39

Prior to the Scottsboro City Council work session last week a public hearing was held regarding the possibility of placing a portion of the B.B. Comer Bridge at the Scottsboro High School.

Wallingsford announces bid for Jackson County Circuit Clerk Thursday, 03 August 2017 14:36

Local businessman and Scottsboro City Council President, Tony Wallingsford announced the formation of his campaign committee as a Republican candidate for Jackson County Circuit Clerk in 2018.

SBOE announces new attendance policy

The 2017-2018 academic year brings new attendance procedures to Scottsboro City Schools.


Scottsboro City School’s administrative team hopes to positively affect school attendance rates through publicizing and enforcing the revised attendance procedures. A complete listing of the attendance procedures can be viewed on the Scottsboro City Schools’ website, student handbooks, and code of conduct.
The primary changes are:
• Parent/Guardian notes are for personal illness of the student only and are limited to four per semester. If students are out more than two consecutive days, a doctor’s note is required.
• Principal permission: Communicate with the building principal before any absence other than the personal illness of the student.
•  Excuses: Submit all excuses in writing within 3 days of the student returning to school. The note (parent, doctor, legal, etc) must have the student’s name, date of the absence, reason for the absence, and signature of the person writing the note. (i.e. parent, doctor, court liaison) Any absence without a note within 3 days will be deemed unexcused.• Make-up work: Students are permitted to make-up work when absent from school, but it is the responsibility of the student and/or guardian to contact the teacher for missed assignments. Student have 5 days to make up any missed work.
•  Truancy: A student is considered truant from school, and consequently in violation of state law and the Board’s attendance policy, upon the accumulation of an unexcused absence. Scottsboro City Schools will take truancy action with a letter upon 3 unexcused absences, a meeting at 5 unexcused absences, and a complaint filed with juvenile court at 7 unexcused absences.
Parents can help students by:
1. Making school a daily priority;
2. Arrive on time;
3. Communicate with school administrators before attendance issues arise.
For any questions regarding attendance, please contact Alicia Bell, Scottsboro City Schools Attendance Officer, at 256-218-2145 or the principal at each school.

Upcoming Events

19 Aug 2017
07:00PM - 10:00PM
Crossfire Classic
20 Aug 2017
12:00PM - 05:00PM
Goolesby Family Reunion
20 Aug 2017
02:00PM - 05:00PM
Jackson County Historical Association
26 Aug 2017
06:00PM - 08:00PM
Scottsboro Lions Club
03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library

