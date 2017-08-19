Don Jacobs, SHS football coach, returns home

Hits: 504

Scottsboro native and now Head Coach for the Scottsboro Wildcats, Don Jacobs, is glad to be home and coaching in his own town.

Jacobs, a 1977 graduate of Scottsboro High School, will take the field in a few weeks as head coach. Jacobs is replacing previous coach, Patrick Nix.

After graduating SHS, Jacobs played for the Alabama legend, Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He served as backup quarterback in 1978 and 1979 and was the starting quarterback in 1980. He served as assistant coach at Jacksonville State from 1981 until 1983, West Alabama in 1984, Louisiana-Lafayette in 1985, West Georgia from 1986- 1990, Troy State from 1991-2000 and Alabama A&M in 2001. He then went to High School football serving as an assistant coach at Luverne from 2002 until 2004, Robertsdale in 2005 and Central Coosa in 2006, From 2007-2009 Jacobs served as Head Coach at Elkmont, with a 22-13 record. The 2008 team became the first to ever win a playoff game in the program.

Earlier this year Jacobs resigned from his position as the Oneonta head football coach, where he had been since 2010. During his seven years at Oneonta, the program finished as 4A runner up in 2012 and won the 4A state title in 2013. In seven years the teams won 65 games, averaging nine per year.

Jacobs is married to Jodie Jacobs. He has two daughters, Allison and Jackson and a dog named Trump, who was spotted on the field with the team last week. Jacobs says being back home is good because he was literally gone from Scottsboro since 1977 until 2017. He says that he’s stayed in contact with his close friends over the past 40 years, but it’s been great to be reacquainted with others and to be able to support his friends in ways other than through the telephone or social media. Jacobs said that it’s also been great to meet new people who have moved to the community.

As far as the Scottsboro Wildcats 2017 season, Jacobs stated, “I don’t know how good we’re going to be. We have been through nine basic days of spring training and 28 workouts this summer. When practice begins, I hope some of this pays off. I think we’ve made a lot of progress. Work ethic, accountability, responsibility and coach ability are the three things that we have seen major progress in. They’re important in the game, but those are also very important in life. Can you work with people? Are you going to show up? Out of 28 workouts we had 38 late. To me that’s disappointing because you have to be responsible. Parents have to be responsible. The biggest thing I want to impress upon the kids is to be accountable, responsible and coachable. We will win our fair share. We have three offense kids who have played and we have four on defense who have played. Chemistry and dynamics of each team change every year, no matter who or where you are. We have some good young kids coming up. There are six seniors this year and a lot of juniors. We want to grow them, raise them, teach them what’s important and win ball games. The world is about relationships. Being back in this community gave me the opportunity to use my relationships, with people who I’ve followed throughout their careers, to go 11 on 11. Relationships is what I want to impress upon these kids. This is the greatest sport. Every team, every player will go through the same thing. You’re going to have highs, you’re going to have lows, you’re going to have wins and losses, but if you care about one another, it doesn’t matter, because you come out of here stronger, mentally and physically.”