Skyline School asks for help with technology costs

Skyline High School is asking for your help with their new program “Technology Tools for our School.”

Staff and students are asking for your help to improve local school technology for less than 50 cents a week.

“Due to limited funding over the past several years, our schools are struggling just to meet the basic needs of our students and faculty. We are asking our communities to rally together to help make improvements in the vital area of technology for our children. Together we can create maximum learning environments with the latest and most advanced learning technologies by participating in this Opt-In Program,” said Jason Davison, Principal of Skyline High.

“We simply are challenging everyone to give the very small amount of $2 a month as a gratuity on each month’s water bill. One hundred percent of these funds will be distributed to Skyline School for this sole purpose with all accounts being audited periodically,” said Davidson.

If you choose to participate, please contact Cumberland Mountain Water Authority or Skyline High School.