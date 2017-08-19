Scottsboro Three Arts Photography Contest

Hits: 726

An Amateur Youth and Adult Photography contest is being sponsored by the Scottsboro Three Arts Club.



Rules include: Each entry must be created by the person submitting the photo. All entries must be 8 x 10 inches, no exceptions. No frames, glass or matting will be allowed. There shall be no writing or identification of any kind on the face of the print. Must have a separate entry form attached with each 8 x 10 photo. Where not otherwise stated, all general rules apply. Entrants may take a photo of A. Person. Shall be primarily of a person either close up or full length, in a flattering manner. B. Place. Primarily subjects such as cities, harbors, tourist sites, National Parks, etc. C. Things. Primarily subjects such as bridges, buildings, flowers, etc. D. Animal. Shall be of a dog, cat, cow, horse, etc. 6. No digital editing allowed.

Entry forms may be downloaded at www.threeartsclub.org. Pictrues, along with the entry form may be dropped off to the Scottsboro or Jackson County boards of education. Photos will be displayed at Art in the Park on Sunday, September 3 and may be picked up at 4 p.m. at the King Caldwell Park. Photos not picked up will not be returned.

Prizes include a digital camera and Wal-Mart gift cards. Prizes will be announced at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 3 at Art in the Park.