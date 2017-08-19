Saturday, August 19, 2017
NASA television to provide live coverage of solar eclipse Thursday, 17 August 2017 14:59

NASA announced that NASA Television will carry Monday’s solar eclipse live from coast to coast from unique vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station.

Council talks of statue, Goose Pond expansion and more Thursday, 17 August 2017 14:39

Prior to the Scottsboro City Council work session last week a public hearing was held regarding the possibility of placing a portion of the B.B. Comer Bridge at the Scottsboro High School.

Wallingsford announces bid for Jackson County Circuit Clerk Thursday, 03 August 2017 14:36

Local businessman and Scottsboro City Council President, Tony Wallingsford announced the formation of his campaign committee as a Republican candidate for Jackson County Circuit Clerk in 2018.

Scottsboro Three Arts Photography Contest

An Amateur Youth and Adult Photography contest is being sponsored by the Scottsboro Three Arts Club.


Rules include: Each entry must be created by the person submitting the photo. All entries must be 8 x 10 inches, no exceptions. No frames, glass or matting will be allowed. There shall be no writing or identification of any kind on the face of the print. Must have a separate entry form attached with each 8 x 10 photo. Where not otherwise stated, all general rules apply. Entrants may take a photo of A. Person. Shall be primarily of a person either close up or full length, in a flattering manner. B.  Place. Primarily subjects such as cities, harbors, tourist sites, National Parks, etc. C. Things. Primarily subjects such as bridges, buildings, flowers, etc. D. Animal. Shall be of a dog, cat, cow, horse, etc.  6. No digital editing allowed.
Entry forms may be downloaded at www.threeartsclub.org. Pictrues, along with the entry form may be dropped off to the Scottsboro or Jackson County boards of education.  Photos will be displayed at Art in the Park on Sunday, September 3 and may be picked up at 4 p.m. at the King Caldwell Park. Photos not picked up will not be returned.
Prizes include a digital camera and Wal-Mart gift cards. Prizes will be announced at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 3 at Art in the Park.

Upcoming Events

19 Aug 2017
07:00PM - 10:00PM
Crossfire Classic
20 Aug 2017
12:00PM - 05:00PM
Goolesby Family Reunion
20 Aug 2017
02:00PM - 05:00PM
Jackson County Historical Association
26 Aug 2017
06:00PM - 08:00PM
Scottsboro Lions Club
03 Sep 2017
08:00AM - 04:00PM
Friends of the Scottsboro Library

