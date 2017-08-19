Saturday, August 19, 2017
NASA television to provide live coverage of solar eclipse Thursday, 17 August 2017 14:59

NASA announced that NASA Television will carry Monday’s solar eclipse live from coast to coast from unique vantage points on the ground and from aircraft and spacecraft, including the International Space Station.

Council talks of statue, Goose Pond expansion and more Thursday, 17 August 2017 14:39

Prior to the Scottsboro City Council work session last week a public hearing was held regarding the possibility of placing a portion of the B.B. Comer Bridge at the Scottsboro High School.

Wallingsford announces bid for Jackson County Circuit Clerk Thursday, 03 August 2017 14:36

Local businessman and Scottsboro City Council President, Tony Wallingsford announced the formation of his campaign committee as a Republican candidate for Jackson County Circuit Clerk in 2018.

City Council holds public hearing

The Scottsboro City Council recently held a joint work session and meeting.


During the work session, council members held a public hearing regarding the alcohol license application by Leticia Saavedra, doing business as El Campesino Authentic Mexican Restaurant and Grill. An additional public hearing will be held July 24.
Council members discussed an alternate Coca Cola contract for the Rec-Com. Rec Com Director Yvonne Yokel stated that the commission remains the same, a rebate was added and score boards will be upgraded. The contract was approved during the meeting.     
City Clerk Whitney Phillips announced that three applications were received for the Zoning Adjustment Board.  Will Bradford, Jeanine Arnold and Thomas Talley were appointed to the board.

