City Council holds public hearing

The Scottsboro City Council recently held a joint work session and meeting.



During the work session, council members held a public hearing regarding the alcohol license application by Leticia Saavedra, doing business as El Campesino Authentic Mexican Restaurant and Grill. An additional public hearing will be held July 24.

Council members discussed an alternate Coca Cola contract for the Rec-Com. Rec Com Director Yvonne Yokel stated that the commission remains the same, a rebate was added and score boards will be upgraded. The contract was approved during the meeting.

City Clerk Whitney Phillips announced that three applications were received for the Zoning Adjustment Board. Will Bradford, Jeanine Arnold and Thomas Talley were appointed to the board.