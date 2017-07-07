Friday, July 07, 2017
Text Size
image image image
JCEDA seeks new CEO Wednesday, 05 July 2017 20:30

Former Jackson County Economic Development Authority (JCEDA) CEO Dus Rogers announced his plans for retirement in June, 2016.

 Read the Full Story
Commission talks of Business Privilege tax agreement with City Wednesday, 05 July 2017 13:24

During a recent Jackson County Commission work session, Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges spoke regarding the Business Privilege Tax Agreement with the City of Scottsboro.

 Read the Full Story
Scottsboro BOE discusses personnel Monday, 03 July 2017 16:23

The Scottsboro Board of Education held a regular meeting, work session and a called meeting last week.

 Read the Full Story

Daily Chess

Please click the image or the link below to play our game of Daily Chess.

Daily Crossword

Please click the image or the link below to play our Daily Crossword puzzle.

Daily Sudoku

Please click the image or the link below to play our game of Daily Sudoku.

Close

Sheriff offers House Check Watch program

Hits: 20

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips announced last week that  the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office now offers a vacation/security house check watch program for residents of the county.

The program is available to all residents who would like to have their home and property on extra patrol during times when they are away from home for an extended period of time.
To have your property placed on the list, please visit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or visit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Facebook page to fill out a brief form. All information will be kept strictly confidential and your requests will allow deputies to provide extra patrol while you are away.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips states, “I am proud that we can continue finding ways to serve the citizens of our county and keep crime down.”

Local Weather

88°
31°
°F | °C
Partly Cloudy
Humidity: 36%
0 mph
Fri
Partly Cloudy
69 | 85
20 | 29
Sat
Chance of a Thunderstorm
65 | 86
18 | 30
Sun
Partly Cloudy
62 | 86
16 | 30

Upcoming Events

18 Jul 2017
05:00PM - 06:30PM
VFW Post 6073 Membership meeting

Like The Clarion on FB!

© The Clarion - 2017

Designed and maintained by Aldrich Publishing, LLC.
All rights reserved. All articles, photographs and other content are property of The Clarion Newspaper. Do not reproduce or copy without permission. 

Close