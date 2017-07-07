Sheriff offers House Check Watch program

Hits: 20

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips announced last week that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office now offers a vacation/security house check watch program for residents of the county.

The program is available to all residents who would like to have their home and property on extra patrol during times when they are away from home for an extended period of time.

To have your property placed on the list, please visit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or visit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Facebook page to fill out a brief form. All information will be kept strictly confidential and your requests will allow deputies to provide extra patrol while you are away.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips states, “I am proud that we can continue finding ways to serve the citizens of our county and keep crime down.”