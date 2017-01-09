Daily Crossword
Please click the image or here to play our Daily Crossword puzzle.
Daily Chess
Please click the image or click here to play our Daily Chess puzzle.
Daily Sudoku
Please click the image or click here to play our Daily Sudoku puzzle.
Welcome to The Clarion
Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 07 September 2016 08:57
Read more: City employees attend Alabama Operation Lifesaver
Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:01
Features
Garden to table 12-28-16
Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and that Santa was good to you!Read More...
Greetings from We Care, Inc. 12-28-16
It just occurred to me I haven’t talked about Celebrate Recovery in a long time, the reason, I guess, is because I haven’t been able to attend in a long time.Read More...
Thoughts from the Bible 12-28-16
Ambassadors for ChristRead More...
Sports
Physical demands of bass fishing
As spring approaches and the fishing continues to get better the thought that enters my mind every year is:Read More...
Big baits, big fish
As our winter slowly moves on it is a time of year where size matters; at no time during the fishing year is the size of your bait more important than now!Read More...
Clear water and winter fishing
If you’re a brave soul and get out on the water a lot during the cold of winter you are greeted by what seems to be the devil of winter fisherman, that being clear water.Read More...