Welcome to The Clarion

Dukes responds to NJHS evaluation Thursday, 19 January 2017 14:42

Each year the Alabama Legislature requires the Alabama Department of Education to identify schools that are in the bottom 6% of the state, according to the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015.

District Attorney Charlie Rhodes retires Wednesday, 11 January 2017 14:21

Charlie Rhodes will end his 37 year career as the Jackson County District Attorney next week.

Chamber board chairman tells of Chamber's new initiative Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:36

Mike Elkins, current chair of the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and President of Unclaimed Baggage Center, has been in the Scottsboro area for a little over three years and has been active in the community since.

A look back at 2016 Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:32

Jackson County and the City of Scottsboro saw many changes throughout 2016.

Jackson County Sheriff switches party affiliation

Written by Mazie Aldrich Thursday, 12 January 2017 18:59

Recently, the Jackson County Republican Party welcomed a former Democrat elected official, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips to the Alabama GOP.

City employees attend Alabama Operation Lifesaver

Wednesday, 07 September 2016 08:57

City of Scottsboro employees recently attended the Alabama Operation Lifesaver demonstration.

Thoughts from the Bible 01-18-17

God’s mystery

Greetings from We Care, Inc. 1-17-17

Are you happy today or is there something on your mind leading you to think you will never be happy again.

Garden to table 01-18-17

Herbed beef pinwheels

Physical demands of bass fishing

As spring approaches and the fishing continues to get better the thought that enters my mind every year is:

Big baits, big fish

As our winter slowly moves on it is a time of year where size matters; at no time during the fishing year is the size of your bait more important than now!

Clear water and winter fishing

If you’re a brave soul and get out on the water a lot during the cold of winter you are greeted by  what seems to be the devil of winter fisherman, that being clear water.

