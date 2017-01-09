Monday, January 09, 2017
   
Chamber board chairman tells of Chamber's new initiative Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:36

Mike Elkins, current chair of the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and President of Unclaimed Baggage Center, has been in the Scottsboro area for a little over three years and has been active in the community since.

A look back at 2016 Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:32

Jackson County and the City of Scottsboro saw many changes throughout 2016.

City may terminate contracts for three capital improvement projects Wednesday, 21 December 2016 14:17

Last week, Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton spoke to council members regarding the contracts with KPS for the Rec-Com, Heritage Center and Fire Station No. 3 projects.

Salvation Army, "Doing the most good" Wednesday, 21 December 2016 14:14

The Annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, kicked off by The Salvation Army each year on Thanksgiving Day, began in 1891 as a fund raiser to provide Christmas Dinner for the poor.

Welcome to The Clarion

City employees attend Alabama Operation Lifesaver

Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 07 September 2016 08:57

City of Scottsboro employees recently attended the Alabama Operation Lifesaver demonstration.

Christmas contest winner announced

Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:01

Jaelyn Nelson, age 9 of Scottsboro, was recently selected through a random drawing as the winner of The Clarion Newspaper’s Christmas Coloring Contest.

Features

Top Headline
Other Headlines

Garden to table 12-28-16

Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and that Santa was good to you!

Greetings from We Care, Inc. 12-28-16

It just occurred to me I haven’t talked about Celebrate Recovery in a long time, the reason, I guess, is because I haven’t been able to attend in a long time.

Thoughts from the Bible 12-28-16

Ambassadors for Christ

Sports

Top Headline
Other Headlines

Physical demands of bass fishing

As spring approaches and the fishing continues to get better the thought that enters my mind every year is:

Big baits, big fish

As our winter slowly moves on it is a time of year where size matters; at no time during the fishing year is the size of your bait more important than now!

Clear water and winter fishing

If you’re a brave soul and get out on the water a lot during the cold of winter you are greeted by  what seems to be the devil of winter fisherman, that being clear water.

