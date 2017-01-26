Welcome to The Clarion

Daily Crossword
Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 25 January 2017 15:14
Written by Mazie Aldrich Thursday, 12 January 2017 18:59
Recently, the Jackson County Republican Party welcomed a former Democrat elected official, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips to the Alabama GOP.
Jackson County Sheriff switches party affiliation
Features
Thoughts from the Bible 01-18-17
God's mystery
Greetings from We Care, Inc. 1-17-17
Are you happy today or is there something on your mind leading you to think you will never be happy again.
Garden to table 01-18-17
Herbed beef pinwheels
Sports
Physical demands of bass fishing
As spring approaches and the fishing continues to get better the thought that enters my mind every year is:
Big baits, big fish
As our winter slowly moves on it is a time of year where size matters; at no time during the fishing year is the size of your bait more important than now!
Clear water and winter fishing
If you're a brave soul and get out on the water a lot during the cold of winter you are greeted by what seems to be the devil of winter fisherman, that being clear water.