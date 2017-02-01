Welcome to The Clarion

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
   
JCBOE talks of Paint Rock Valley School Wednesday, 01 February 2017 10:43

During the recent Jackson County Board of Education meeting, several items were discussed.

Sheriff's office releases annual stats Wednesday, 01 February 2017 10:39

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips and Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen recently released the 2016 Yearly Stats for the Sheriff’s Department.

SPD releases crime stats for 2016 Wednesday, 25 January 2017 15:26

Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe has released the 2016 Annual Crime Report Comparison.

Stewart discovers find of a lifetime Wednesday, 25 January 2017 15:20

Local resident Patrick Stewart, recently found his biggest find yet on a trip to South Carolina.

Senior Expo 2017 set for Thursday

Written by Heather Garner Wednesday, 25 January 2017 15:14

The Jackson County Senior Expo 2017 will be held Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Goose Pond Civic Center in Scottsboro.

Jackson County Sheriff switches party affiliation

Written by Mazie Aldrich Thursday, 12 January 2017 18:59

Recently, the Jackson County Republican Party welcomed a former Democrat elected official, Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips to the Alabama GOP.

Thoughts from the Bible 02-01-17

Wait upon the Lord

Greetings from We Care, Inc. 02-01-17

What a wonderful God we serve!

Garden to table 02-01-17

After our last single- digit cold spell up here on Crow mountain the two vegetables that survived the best in my garden were spinach and arugula.

Physical demands of bass fishing

As spring approaches and the fishing continues to get better the thought that enters my mind every year is:

Big baits, big fish

As our winter slowly moves on it is a time of year where size matters; at no time during the fishing year is the size of your bait more important than now!

Clear water and winter fishing

If you’re a brave soul and get out on the water a lot during the cold of winter you are greeted by  what seems to be the devil of winter fisherman, that being clear water.

